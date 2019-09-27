Notorious gang in police net

The north-east division police busted a gang of four notorious burglars and recovered several items, including gold, worth Rs 40 lakh from them.

The arrested are Sharath (27), Sunil (38), Arvind (32) and Prakash Raj (22). With the arrests, the police have solved 12 burglary cases registered in the Kothanur, Sampigehalli and Amruthahalli police stations.

According to Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (north-east), with these arrests, the police also prevented the murder of a contract labourer. Sunil, one of the accused, had differences with the contract labourer, Muvesh, and the gang had planned to eliminate him.

Sharath was convicted for life in a 2014 murder case registered in the Marikuppam police station in KGF and had been absconding for the past five years.