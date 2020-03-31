'NRI' cheats woman of Rs 4.6 lakh

Posing as an NRI from the United Kingdom, a man cheated a 36-year-old woman of Rs 4.6 lakh, having contacted her on a matrimonial website.

The woman in her complaint to the RT Nagar police said she got in touch with Andy Michele through a matrimonial website in November last year. He told her that he was a businessman settled in London but want to shift to India, settle here, and marry her.

On March 28, he called her and said he was struck at the airport and that he needed to pay a penalty to the customs officials for carrying gifts he had brought her.

He asked her to deposit money for his release and that the would visit her immediately after his release. Believing him, she deposited Rs 4.68 lakh in three various bank accounts. But later when she tried calling, his phone was switched off. She realised that she had been cheated, and filed the complaint with the police.