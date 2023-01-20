Nurse poses as doctor to steal gold from patients; held in Bengaluru

Police have tracked down the woman who posed as a doctor and stole gold jewellery from two female patients at St Philomena’s Hospital in central Bengaluru last week.

The suspect is Lakshmi N, a 38-year-old nurse at another hospital, who lives with her family in Koramangala.

Lakshmi allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh to clear a hand loan of Rs 2 lakh, police have found.

A police team led by Ashoknagar inspector Srikanth F Totagi and sub-inspector Nabisaab relied on technical assistance, including CCTV footage of the hospital, to trace Lakshmi.

While Lakshmi confessed to the crime, she initially cooked up a story that she needed the money to pay off an unknown person who blackmailed her with nude pictures. Police, however, got suspicious and kept questioning her. She eventually told them about the hand loan that she had taken from a neighbour, who wanted the money back.

After stealing the jewellery, Lakshmi gave it to a friend, pretending to be its owner. She requested the friend to pledge the jewellery to a pawnbroker and get her the money.

Police have recovered the jewellery.

Lakshmi works at a multi-speciality hospital in Koramangala 1st Block, and chose St Philomena’s Hospital because of its proximity to her residence. She is familiar with the area and knows the hospital’s entry and exit points. This was her first crime.

Donning a doctor’s apron and a sling bag, Lakshmi strolled into St Philomena’s Hospital on January 14. She walked to a ward on the first floor. She picked two female patients, Sarasa G, 72, and Komala N, 58. She sent the caretakers of both women out on the pretext of checking their private parts. She succeeded in stealing a gold ring and chain from Sarasa and a chain from Komala.

Sarasa’s son had filed a police complaint.