Bengaluru: Nurse poses as doctor to steal gold; held

Nurse poses as doctor to steal gold from patients; held in Bengaluru

Lakshmi allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh to clear a hand loan of Rs 2 lakh, police have found

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:26 ist
Lakshmi N. Credit: Special Arrangement

Police have tracked down the woman who posed as a doctor and stole gold jewellery from two female patients at St Philomena’s Hospital in central Bengaluru last week.

The suspect is Lakshmi N, a 38-year-old nurse at another hospital, who lives with her family in Koramangala.

Lakshmi allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh to clear a hand loan of Rs 2 lakh, police have found.

A police team led by Ashoknagar inspector Srikanth F Totagi and sub-inspector Nabisaab relied on technical assistance, including CCTV footage of the hospital, to trace Lakshmi.

While Lakshmi confessed to the crime, she initially cooked up a story that she needed the money to pay off an unknown person who blackmailed her with nude pictures. Police, however, got suspicious and kept questioning her. She eventually told them about the hand loan that she had taken from a neighbour, who wanted the money back.

After stealing the jewellery, Lakshmi gave it to a friend, pretending to be its owner. She requested the friend to pledge the jewellery to a pawnbroker and get her the money.

Police have recovered the jewellery. 

Lakshmi works at a multi-speciality hospital in Koramangala 1st Block, and chose St Philomena’s Hospital because of its proximity to her residence. She is familiar with the area and knows the hospital’s entry and exit points. This was her first crime.

Donning a doctor’s apron and a sling bag, Lakshmi strolled into St Philomena’s Hospital on January 14. She walked to a ward on the first floor. She picked two female patients, Sarasa G, 72, and Komala N, 58. She sent the caretakers of both women out on the pretext of checking their private parts. She succeeded in stealing a gold ring and chain from Sarasa and a chain from Komala.

Sarasa’s son had filed a police complaint.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

 