Bengaluru cop suspended for flashing private parts

A case has been lodged against the policeman in Yelahanka New Town police station under IPC Sections 354 (A) and 509

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2021, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 01:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A policeman in Bengaluru has been suspended for behaving with a woman in an obscene manner, and flashing his private parts at her, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru North East Division DCP, C K Baba has issued suspension orders of Chandrashekar, a head constable, attached to Amrutahalli police station.

According to the police, on Sunday night, Chandrashekar was urinating after stopping his bike, near Yelahanka New Town Housing Board, while he was on the way to home.

He had flashed his private parts to a woman who had come out to feed the street dogs, and also misbehaved with her.

When the woman objected to his behaviour, a heated exchange of words and argument took place between them. The local residents had filmed it, and posted the video on the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's social media account.

A case has been lodged against the policeman in Yelahanka New Town police station under IPC Sections 354 (A) and 509. Further investigation is underway.

