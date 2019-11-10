Ola driver arrested for thrashing woman

A cab driver allegedly pulled out a woman passenger from the cab, assaulted and threatened her for complaining that he drove recklessly and was talking on the phone.

The Kadugodi police arrested the driver, Sheikh Ahemad Jamal, after the victim’s husband lodged a complaint soon after the incident. Police said they were searching for three others present during the incident.

The woman’s husband stated in his complaint that he and his wife booked an Ola cab at 5.30 pm on November 7. During the ride, Jamal drove recklessly while talking on the phone. When they complained, the driver pulled his wife out of the cab and, joined by three more people, assaulted and threatened both of them.

The husband filed the police complaint, seeking legal action against the driver and Ola.

When contacted, a source from Ola said: “We regret the unfortunate incident. The driver-partner was immediately suspended from the platform upon receiving the complaint. We have shared all necessary information with the authorities in their ongoing investigation.”