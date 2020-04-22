On-duty TV reporter killed in accident near Ramanagara jail

A Kannada news channel reporter died after a speeding van rear-ended his bike while he was reporting from the Ramanagara prison on Mysuru Road on Tuesday.

K Hanumanthu (33), a district correspondent, was covering the transfer of over 100 undertrials from the Ramanagara prison to the Parappana Agrahara jail. This was being done after over 100 suspects from Padarayanapura were brought to Ramanagara. Since many of them were primary or secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients, the authorities decided to swap the prisoners to avoid infections.

“We had gone to Ramanagara to cover the prisoner swap,” said a reporter working with another channel. “The process was on and we decided to have tea at a shop. Hanumanthu wanted to take some visuals from Mysuru Road and was riding his bike.”

The cash-carry van hustled up from behind and clipped the rear of the two-wheeler. Hanumanthu was taken to a hospital with severe head injuries. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Hanumanthu is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old son. The van driver has been arrested.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy each declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the journalist's family.