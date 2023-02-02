One more arrest in fake passport case in Bengaluru

The Basavanagudi police have arrested one more person in connection with the fake passport racket case. The arrested is identified as Shibu from Gujarat. According to police he is one of the prime accused and had links with touts in Sri Lanka.

The racket was busted in November last year. According to police, Shibu worked as a chef in a hotel in France where he got to know many Sri Lankans. When he came back and stayed in Bengaluru he started bringing Sri Lankans illegally through his contacts at the border. He helped illegal immigrants to get Aadhaar card, driving licence and other documents which were used to get the passport.

The accused persons had also joined hands with the two policemen who were assigned to the passport verification work.