One-sided love: Acid attack on woman in Bengaluru

In yet another case of proposal gone wrong, a jilted lover threw acid on a 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area early Thursday. The woman is undergoing treatment and recovery after the acid attack and is said to be out of risk.

Police have registered a case and have identified the 27-year-old accused as Nagesh. Preliminary police investigation has revealed that Nagesh fell in love with the woman -- an employee of a gold finance company in the city. The two had allegedly worked together at a garment factory and knew each other for two years.

On Wednesday evening, Nagesh got into a heated argument with the woman allegedly forcing her to love him. He was dismayed by the victim turning down his proposal. The woman's colleagues intervened during the argument and forbade him to trouble her as she was to get married soon. Nagesh left the place assuring that them he would not trouble her anymore. However, he turned up at her office around 9 am and attacked her with acid on a staircase. The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she is recovering.

Authorities at the Kamakshipalya police station are investigating the love angle between the two and any other disputes.

Also Read: Bengaluru man kills wife, locks up house and flees; body found 3 days later