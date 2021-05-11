Online fraudsters cheat pharma owner of Rs 5 lakh after offering to supply remdesivir

The chairman of a pharma company has lost Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters who cheated him by offering to supply Remdesivir, the drug used to treat severe cases of Covid-19.

T Thimmegowda, 62, a resident of Srinagar in South Bengaluru, has filed a complaint with the South CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics) police, who have registered a cheating case under the Information Technology Act.

Thimmegowda, who runs Overseas Pharma Pvt Ltd, had been searching for suppliers of Remdesivir and found Kaushal Mahendra Kumar Vora, who claimed to supply the medicine. Thimmegowda transferred Rs 5 lakh to the account number Vora gave him. He waited till May 3 for the vials, but soon realised that he had been conned.