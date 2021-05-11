Online fraudsters cheat pharma owner of Rs 5 lakh

Online fraudsters cheat pharma owner of Rs 5 lakh after offering to supply remdesivir

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 02:09 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 03:54 ist
Remdesivir injections. Credit: PTI File Photo

The chairman of a pharma company has lost Rs 5 lakh to fraudsters who cheated him by offering to supply Remdesivir, the drug used to treat severe cases of Covid-19.

T Thimmegowda, 62, a resident of Srinagar in South Bengaluru, has filed a complaint with the South CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic Offences & Narcotics) police, who have registered a cheating case under the Information Technology Act.

Thimmegowda, who runs Overseas Pharma Pvt Ltd, had been searching for suppliers of Remdesivir and found Kaushal Mahendra Kumar Vora, who claimed to supply the medicine. Thimmegowda transferred Rs 5 lakh to the account number Vora gave him. He waited till May 3 for the vials, but soon realised that he had been conned.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police
Crime
Remdesivir

What's Brewing

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 