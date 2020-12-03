Online fraudsters try to cheat cybercrime detective

Fraudsters tried to cheat a cop by declaring him the winner of a lucky draw contest whose “bumper prize” was an SUV worth Rs 14.8 lakh. But little did they know that they were dealing with a cybercrime detective.

Mohan Kumar D R, posted at the Central CEN Crime police station, investigates cybercrimes and knows many a thing about online frauds. So when he received a text message on November 30 that declared him the winner of a lucky draw for having ordered a product from a well-known e-tailer, he had his doubts. He also received phone calls which confirmed that he had indeed won the prize. The caller asked for some personal information and hung up. Later, the caller asked him to pay a processing fee for delivering the car. The policeman knew that it was a trap and revealed his identity. The caller abused him and put the phone down.

Kumar shared the message on a WhatsApp group of police officers and filed a complaint. The fraudsters were running a fake website to target gullible people. While the SUV is the first prize, a smaller car is the second prize. The third prize is a motorbike.