Ornament maker who absconded with gold from three jewellers arrested

A 63-year-old goldsmith who cheated three city jewellers and fled with 1,104 grams of gold has been arrested by the Jayanagar police. Police recovered 947 grams of gold from Sunil Kumar Boul, a resident of Karagappa Garden in Sampangiramanagar, estimated at Rs 55 lakh.

Jayanagar police said the three jewellers separately filed cases against Boul. Two of them were filed in the Jayanagar police station, while one was filed in the Cubbon Park police station in July.

A senior officer said Rakesh Bellur, owner of Jwalamala Jewellery in Jayanagar, stated in his complaint that Boul made ornaments for him for the past 25 years. Boul collected 271.5 grams of solid gold from him between April 9 and April 21 to make jewellery. Boul neither made the ornaments nor did he return the gold.

Rajesh Pathi, owner of Alankruthi Jewellery, said Boul took 116 grams of solid gold from him in March. The accused also collected 717 grams of gold from Navrathan Jewellers a few months ago. Boul ran a goldsmith shop at Nagartpet for the past three decades.

His wife Minati Boul filed a missing complaint with the Sampangiramanagar police on June 24. She said Boul left for work at 11.30 am for work and did not return home in the evening. She could not reach his mobile phone. His son Sumit Boul visited the shop and learnt that his father went to the shop that day.

After the jewellers filed cases, the Jayanagar police formed a team to trace him. The Cubbon Park and Sampangiramanagar police are also on the lookout for Boul.

Learning that police have been searching for him, Boul surrendered before a court a week ago in connection with the case in Cubbon Park.

He went to Uttar Pradesh from Bengaluru and stayed there for six months. He remained tight mouthed about what he did with the gold he took from the jewellers.

The Jayanagar police took him into custody and found that Boul pledged 947 grams of gold with a gold financing firm, and recovered it.

