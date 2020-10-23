OT technician says doctor 'molested her in hospital bathroom'

An OT technician working at a doctor's private hospital in Mathikere, North Bengaluru, has accused him of sexually harassing her. The doctor called the allegation a "conspiracy" by his professional rivals.

The woman, 19, stated in a complaint to the Basavanagudi women's police station that Dr C M Parameshwar "groped and molested" her several times. He would often talk to her "in an inappropriate way" and grope her. He even molested her in the operation theatre, she alleged. She was hired on October 30, 2019.

According to her, Dr Parameshwar often demanded sexual favours from her. In November 2019, he went to Dubai and called her up, asking if she wanted any gift. She said she declined the offer. Upon his return to India, Dr Parameshwar intensified the sexual harassment, she said. On September 23 this year, Dr Parameshwar allegedly dragged her into the bathroom and tried to molest her. She confided in her female colleagues and later filed a police complaint.

Speaking to DH, Dr Parameshwar said that the allegation was baseless. "This is a conspiracy. Some of my professional rivals are behind this. An impartial probe will bring out the truth," he said.