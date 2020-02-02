Out on bail, accused repeatedly attacks POSCO victim

A man, arrested for kidnapping and raping a minor, came out on bail, assaulted the victim and threatened her to withdraw the two complaints against him at Kembathahalli Road on Friday.

Based on the 19-year-old victim’s complaint, the police are searching for the 24-year-old Puttenahalli resident, Aksar Pasha.

A senior police official said Pasha was the girl’s neighbor. He made her believe that he would marry her, kidnapped her in February 2019 and raped her. The police arrested him in May, booked him under the Pocso Act and remanded him to judicial custody. Coming out on bail in November, Pasha and his relatives barged into the victim’s house and assaulted her, her father, mother and uncle. The police arrested him again and remanded him to judicial custody.

A police official said Pasha did not stop with this. On getting out of the jail last week, on January 30, Pasha followed the girl who was returning from college, punched her in the face and assaulted her. Bleeding, the girl raised an alarm. Pasha fled the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that Pasha was involved in several rowdy activities in the city.