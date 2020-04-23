Overseas Indian held for attending Tablighi event

An overseas Indian was arrested at the Kempegoweda International Airport here while trying to fly to London on Tuesday. Police said he had come to India on February 11 to attend a Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nerul, Navi Mumbai, without obtaining the necessary permissions.

Meman Sulaiman Mohammed, 21, who holds a British passport, was caught during the immigration check, police said. A complaint filed by immigrant officer Ravikumaran Nair on April 20 states that Meman was trying to catch a British Airways flight.

An examination of his Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card at the immigration departure counter revealed that he attended a two-day religious programme at Nerul Tablighi Markaz in violation of the Foreigners Act. The airport police have arrested him. Further investigations are on.