Owner of realty firm that wound up overnight arrested

Owner of Bengaluru realty firm that wound up overnight arrested

Rajajinagar police traced Gowda to his hometown of Arkalgud in the Hassan district

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2021, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 04:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The owner of a Bengaluru-based real estate company which wound up overnight after taking crores of rupees from site aspirants has been arrested. 

Dinesh Gowda, the owner of Brundavan Properties Pvt Ltd, Rajajinagar, had allegedly run away after the company wound up suddenly on July 29. The same day, hundreds of working-class people staged a flash protest at the company's locked offices, saying each of them had paid lakhs of rupees to buy BDA-approved sites in Tavarekere, Hesaraghatta, Nelamangala and Kanakapura. 

Many of them said they had been waiting to register the sites when they got the news of the company's closure. 

Rajajinagar police traced Gowda to his hometown of Arkalgud in the Hassan district and detained him on Sunday evening. He was brought to Bengaluru on Monday. Police have secured a local court's permission to question him in custody. 

As many as 1,800 people have filed complaints against Gowda and his company. Police have made them witnesses in the case. An investigation is underway to determine the extent of the scam. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Arrested

