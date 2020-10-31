Scooter owner fined over twice the value of his vehicle

Owner of scooter worth Rs 20,000 fined Rs 42,500 for 77 traffic violations

With the fine amount being more than double the value of the scooter, the scooter owner chose to forego the vehicle and walked away

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2020, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 07:18 ist
PSI Shivraj Kumar issues a fines receipt to rider Arun Kumar. Credit: DH.

A two-wheeler rider left behind his scooter after police asked him to pay Rs 42,500 in fines for a staggering 77 traffic violations. 

During a special drive, Madiwala traffic police seized the scooter of Arun Kumar and asked him to pay Rs 42,500 in fines after discovering that there were 77 traffic violations against him.

But instead of paying the fine and taking the scooter back, Kumar chose to forfeit the two-wheeler. It later transpired that he had bought the scooter, a second-hand one, for Rs 20,000. With the fine amount being more than double the value of the scooter, he chose to forego the vehicle and walked away. 

A senior traffic police officer said that the matter had gone to court and Kumar would have to pay the fine to take the vehicle back. It, however, looks doubtful that he would ever come back. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madiwala
traffic violations
Bengaluru
Crime

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Aarogya Setu: 'Check with God Knows section'

DH Toon | Aarogya Setu: 'Check with God Knows section'

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

Maradona dreams of scoring another against England

NYC executives commute to work by air

NYC executives commute to work by air

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 