Padarayanapura corporator held for taking out rally after hospital discharge

Once bitten, twice not shy. This seems to aptly describe Imran Pasha, the mercurial corporator from Padarayanapura, West Bengaluru.

Pasha, who was hospitalised last month after testing positive for COVID-19-19, was arrested after facing a second FIR in 10 days. He is accused of going home in a procession after getting discharged from Victoria Hospital on Sunday.

JJ Nagar police registered an FIR against Pasha and his followers under the National Disaster Management Act for their “irresponsible” behaviour. Padarayanapura is a containment zone as many cases of Covid-19 have been reported from there.

Pasha, who belongs to the JD(S), was first booked on May 29 for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the authorities when they tried to hospitalise him.

On Sunday, within minutes of Pasha’s discharge after nine days of hospitalisation, his supporters crowded the hospital and burst firecrackers. Police had to mildly cane them in order to disperse them. Pasha’s supporters then took him home in a procession, cheering, whistling and raising slogans along the way, a police officer said.

JJ Nagar police sub-inspector Sathish stopped a bike rally trailing Pasha’s car and did not allow any vehicle to pass. Pasha’s supporters, however, started honking non-stop. He let them go only after ensuring that Pasha had reached home. Pasha was arrested within half an hour and taken to the JJ Nagar police station, the officer explained.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has now imposed prohibitory orders on Padarayanapura for five days. Rao said taking out processions in violation of social-distancing in a containment zone constituted an offence under the NDMA. Pasha “ignored” doctors’ advice to stay at home for a few days, Rao stated.