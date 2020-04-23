Women go to police station, seek release of suspects

Padarayanapura row: Women go to police station, seek release of vandalism suspects

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2020, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 01:19 ist

Many women gathered outside the JJ Nagar police station on Wednesday, seeking the release of their husbands and sons who were arrested for Sunday night's mob attack on a Covid-19 checkpoint in Arafat Nagar, Padarayanapura. 

The women claimed that their husbands and sons had been wrongly arrested for attacking BBMP and healthcare workers who were visiting the containment area to quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of a 65-year-old woman who had died of Covid-19 last week.   

Police officers, however, warned the women against gathering in groups citing the prohibitory orders and sent them home. They also told them that all the 126 suspects had been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage and asked them to move the court for their release. 

The assistant commissioner of police, Kengrei sub-division, said no fresh arrests were made on Wednesday although a manhunt was on for the alleged mastermind, Irfan, who was said to be associated with a controversial outfit called the Karnataka Forum for Dignity. Out of the 126 suspects, four are in police custody. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Padarayanapura
Bengaluru
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

 