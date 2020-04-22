Padarayanapura vandalism: Police arrest 126 residents, hunt for 'mastermind'

Police are hunting for the mastermind of the vandalism in western Bengaluru's Padarayanapura even as the number of arrests has risen to 126.

On Sunday night, a group of residents in the Covid-19 containment zone allegedly vandalised a police checkpoint that was set up to ensure people stayed indoors. The attack occurred after BBMP and healthcare workers arrived in the locality to quarantine the secondary contacts of a patient who had died of Covid-19.

Police believe that the vandalism was orchestrated by a resident named Irfan who fled soon after the barricade was pulled down. Investigators have taken into custody four arrested suspects who are said to be members of an organisation called the Karnataka Forum for Dignity.

They believe Irfan is also associated with the outfit. The remaining suspects were remanded in judicial custody.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said 18 special teams had arrested a total of 126 people till Tuesday night with the help of CCTV footage. The area remains under tight security and residents have been instructed not to step out.

A senior police officer said one of the suspects named Wazeer had invited several residents over on Sunday afternoon and plotted the vandalism. CCTV footage shows a scrap dealer named Kabeer brandishing a knife and trying to attack the police personnel and BBMP and healthcare workers.

Another clip shows a vegetable vendor named Irshad Mohammed and a woman named Farzoova provoke the crowd to break the barricade, the officer claimed.

Police are also checking the suspects' call detail record to ascertain their activities before the vandalism occurred.