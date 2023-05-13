Painter death due to electrocution: Case registered against Bescom officials

A 28-year-old painter died on Thursday morning in a tragic incident of electrocution in Devarachikkanahalli. The Bommanahalli police have initiated an investigation and filed a case against the responsible Bescom officials.

The deceased has been identified as Mirazul Islam, a resident of Yajamana Layout in Beguru.

According to the complaint filed by Islam's friend Shamshuddin, a plumber, Islam and his brother-in-law had gone to a hardware shop on Devarachikkanahalli Road around 9 am to purchase paint. Islam parked his scooter next to an electric pole.

After placing the paint boxes in the scooter's footrest, Islam returned to open the seat and retrieve something from the boot space. Tragically, he was electrocuted and fell onto the road. The shopkeeper immediately alerted Shamshuddin about the incident. Rushing to the scene, Shamshuddin discovered the devastating situation.

Islam was quickly rushed to Jayanagar General Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Hailing from Assam, Islam is survived by his wife and two daughters. Due to marital disputes, his wife had been residing separately for the past six months. Islam used to work alongside Shamshuddin in various construction projects. On that fateful day, Islam borrowed Shamshuddin's scooter to transport the paint for their work in a building.

A senior officer stated, "We have registered a case of negligence causing death against the responsible Bescom officials and are currently investigating the matter."