Paramedical student arrested for drug peddling in Bengaluru

Arresting a paramedical student on Saturday for allegedly selling drugs to students in South Bengaluru, police recovered MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh.

The suspect, Bestin Roy, a 23-year-old student from Kerala studying in a college near Kengeri, was in Bengaluru for two years and rented an apartment in Kengeri, a police officer said.

“He sold drugs to college students and youngsters,” the officer said. “This way, he built a network through which he regularly supplied drugs. He was particularly active around the colleges across several points in the city and visited most of the universities to sell the drugs.”

Police suspect Roy is a drug addict who procured contraband for students. He has been arrested for the first time. His source of obtaining the drugs is yet to be identified.

Basavanagudi police have booked a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

CCB crackdown on cocaine peddlers

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a South African national for allegedly selling cocaine in Kadugodi.

They confiscated 70 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1 lakh and a scooter from Mark, a Kadugodi resident. Mark was in Bengaluru on a business visa and was selling drugs to make a quick buck.

The CCB’s Woman and Narcotics squad received a tip-off about a man selling drugs in the Kadugodi jurisdiction and caught Mark red-handed.

A police officer told DH that he was using a locker that was modified to look like a dictionary to store drugs. He had developed a small network for whom he was procuring cocaine.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kadugodi police station.