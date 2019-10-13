Parameshwara’s aide found hanging from tree

In a shocking development, M S Ramesh, the personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, was found hanging from a tree on the Jnanabharathi campus in Bangalore University on Saturday, even as I-T raids on Congress leaders entered the third day.

Interestingly, Ramesh was found hanging from a tree near the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus barely a few hours after income tax sleuths, who unearthed unaccounted wealth of Rs 100 crore during raids on the leaders, wrapped up their searches on Parameshwara’s properties.

Crying foul over the death, Congress leaders and Ramesh’s family alleged that Ramesh took the extreme step due to harassment by I-T officials. However, I-T officials clarified that they neither questioned Ramesh nor searched his house. Sources in the Karnataka Congress revealed to DH that Ramesh was working as Parameshwara’s personal assistant for the past six years and was present at the former DyCM’s house when the sleuths were carrying out searches.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) B Ramesh told reporters that Ramesh’s body was found hanging from a tree. A senior police officer probing the incident told DH, “At the outset, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, we have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the incident from various angles.”

Minutes later, a note, reportedly written by Ramesh, was recovered from his hatchback car that was parked on the road a few metres away from where his body was found hanging. According to police, Ramesh wrote in his note that he was appalled by the I-T raids and was taking the extreme step fearing his reputation would be marred.

Ramesh’s sister Lakshmidevi filed a complaint with Jnanabharathi police alleging harassment by I-T officials.

A visibly disturbed Parameshwara visited the family and consoled them.

“He was a very good boy and has been with me ever since I became the party president. Regardless of the nature of work, he used to accomplish it diligently. In fact, I had told him this morning that he need not panic and these raids were routine affairs. But still, I do not know why he took the

extreme step,” Parameshwara lamented.

Congress leaders alleged that he was the second victim of I-T officials in Karnataka after the recent death of Café Coffee Day promoter V G Siddhartha.

Forensic experts were summoned to the place and were handed over the note and other belongings that were recovered from the spot for further investigation. Ramesh’s death provided the Opposition Congress the much-needed ammunition to pounce on the I-T department and the Centre over what it termed “politically motivated” raids.

An official release from the I-T department on Friday revealed that the search on a prominent business group in Karnataka that runs multiple educational institutions revealed Rs 4.22 crore of unaccounted cash,

Rs 89 lakh in the house of the main trustee besides an undisclosed income of Rs 100 crore.