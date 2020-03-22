Passenger loses both legs after mugger pushes him out of train

A man lost both his legs after a mugger allegedly pushed him out of a moving train.

Syed Yaseer (31) of Lashkar Mohalla, Mysuru, was travelling by the Cauvery Express to visit his sister in JC Nagar on March 16.

Around 6 am, as the train neared the Malleswaram railway station, he got up from his seat to wash his face.

As Yaseer stood at the wash basin, a stranger suddenly appeared near the door and tried to snatch his bag.

Police rush to rescue

Yaseer put up resistance. The mugger got desperate and pushed him out of the train, trapping Yaseer’s legs between the platform and the coach.

Hearing Yaseer’s screams, the railway police rushed to his rescue and took him to a hospital.

A railway police officer said they were searching for the suspect, although the lack of surveillance cameras at the station had made the task

difficult.

Yaseer’s family has released an appeal on social media, seeking financial assistance for his treatment.