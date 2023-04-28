Passengers' kin assault KSRTC woman bus conductor and driver

The family members of Pushpalatha PK, a 30-year-old homemaker and resident of Kurubarahalli, JC Nagar, allegedly assaulted KSRTC bus conductor Mamatha and driver Umesh in a retaliatory attack at Pagade Kallahalli in Mandya on April 23.

This came after Pushpalatha claimed that she was beaten up by the conductor and driver while traveling on the Channarayapatna-Melukote-Mandya-Bengaluru route.

According to a senior KSRTC officer, Pushpalatha had given Rs. 500 for tickets worth Rs. 218. The conductor only returned Rs. 200 and wrote the remaining balance of Rs. 82 on the back of the ticket. Upon alighting at her destination, Pushpalatha requested the remaining change, but the conductor shouted at her and scratched her face. Pushpalatha then complained to the KSRTC Control Room and filed a complaint, claiming that she was assaulted.

The Control Room informed the Depot Manager, Channarayapatna, the Divisional Traffic Officer, and Divisional Controller of the incident. The depot manager apologized on behalf of the corporation and promised to take action against the conductor.

The conductor was later questioned about the incident, and both Mamatha and Umesh were placed under suspension over the alleged attack on Pushpalatha.

However, on the return trip, Pushpalatha’s relatives and the public assaulted the conductor and driver at Pagade Kallahalli, obstructing their duty. The lady conductor filed a complaint with the Melkote police on the same day. Pushpalatha did not mention the assault by the driver in her complaint with KSRTC, but she mentioned his name in a complaint with Byatarayanapura police.

The police are investigating the case.