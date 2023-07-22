Bengaluru constable suspended for taking bribe

Passport verification: Bengaluru constable suspended for taking bribe

Shivakumar, in charge of passport verification at the Parappana Agrahara police station, was suspended following a complaint.

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 03:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable was suspended on Saturday for allegedly receiving a bribe for passport verification. 

Shivakumar, in charge of passport verification at the Parappana Agrahara police station, was suspended following a complaint registered through feedback submitted after scanning the QR code introduced in all the police stations under the name Loka Spandana. 

Loka Spandana is a new initiative of the Bengaluru city police that allows visitors to give feedback about their experience by scanning the QR code installed at the police station. 

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said a person had visited Parappana Agrahara station for passport verification on Friday and paid a bribe to Shivakumar who demanded money to complete the procedure. 

"We did our checks about receiving a bribe and suspended Shivakumar,” he told DH

Baba emphasised that the department takes the feedback submitted by the people seriously and strictly acts on it. 

"We usually reward good behaviour of the officers by gifting them watches and similar accessories. We strictly punish bad behaviour,” he added. 

He requested citizens to submit feedback based on their experience at the respective police station whenever they visit. 

 

 

