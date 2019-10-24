Patient's kin defaming me on social media: Doctor

A 47-year-old orthopaedic surgeon has filed a police complaint against a group of people for allegedly creating a fake account on social media in his name following an argument over the delay in discharge of a patient.

Dr Mahesh M N, an orthopaedic surgeon at a multispeciality hospital, on Bhattarahalli Main Road, in the complaint said Raghu and Sathish Reddy had brought Thimma Reddy to be treated for injuries to his right shoulder. He was slated to be discharged on Saturday.

However, on Saturday evening, as there were many patients in the OPD, the doctor got late in meeting the patient's attenders.

Irked by the delay, his friends, including Raghu and Reddy, got involved in a heated argument with the doctor alleging that he deliberately delayed the discharge formalities, Mahesh said. They then roped in at least half a dozen more people, including women, and abused Mahesh.

The doctor said the group then opened a fake account in his name on social media and posted derogatory messages to defame him.

The KR Puram police have booked the accused under IPC sections of cheating by impersonation, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and under sections of the IT Act.