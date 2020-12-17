Peddlers who stockpiled narcotics for New Year's parties held

A day after the arrest of a drug kingpin, Central Crime Branch police cracked down on four interstate drug peddlers who stockpiled narcotics worth Rs 1.15 crore for the New Year parties.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant said officials of the CCB’s narcotic wing on Tuesday raided a house in the Amruthahalli police station limits and picked up four notorious interstate drug peddlers. They seized 5.6 kilograms of hashish oil, three kilograms of marijuana, a car and a two-wheeler.

Investigations revealed that the drug sellers — M Thirupala Reddy, 32, from Hebbal, Kamaleshan, 31, and Sathish Kumar from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, and Aizaz Ahmed, 45, from RT Nagar — had stockpiled the narcotics for supply during the New Year celebrations for a higher price. They were mainly targeting private firm employees and college students, Pant added.

CCB officials, who continued investigations into the source of drug trade in the city, on Monday picked up a Nigerian identified as Chidiebere Ambrose alias Chief. Investigations revealed that the accused had collected advance money and had ordered the drugs online for the parties.

Police received a tip-off about someone in the network of the accused people meeting their contacts in bars and pubs.

Interstate trade

They had arrived in the city a month ago with the consignment of drugs bought from Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

On November 24, officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, raided a place in the same locality and arrested four people, including two Nigerians, said to be part of an international drug trade racket.

NCB officials had recovered 6.87 kilograms of Pseudoephedrine, which the accused had concealed in school bags to sell to their customers, police said.