Peeping Tom held for filming woman taking shower in hotel room

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for filming a woman taking a shower inside a hotel bathroom.

Kalasipalya police arrested Muthu Kumar, of Tamil Nadu, hours after he filmed the woman staying in a JC Road hotel.

Police said Kumar, a mechanic by occupation, had come to JC Road with his friends to buy automobile spare parts. They checked into a nearby room.

The 27-year-old woman hails from Osmanabad, Maharashtra, and came to Bengaluru on Saturday morning to enroll in an embroidery course at a private institute on MG Road. She and her husband tried to check into a hotel room on MG Road but didn't find one. So they rented a hotel room near the automobile spares market on JC Road.

While taking a shower around 8.30 am, she found someone peeping through the ventilation window, which is shared between two bathrooms.

The woman screamed for help, drawing her husband. The couple complained to the hotel staff, who checked the occupant of the adjacent room and questioned him.

Kumar initially refuted the allegation. The couple then filed a complaint with the Kalasipalya police station.

Police registered a case of voyeurism under IPC Section 354 C and arrested him. While the police didn't find any objectionable videos on his phone, he confessed. A court has released him on bail.