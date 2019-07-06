Pet owner, animal welfare members come to blows

Reluctance to produce identity cards resulted in a full-blown scuffle between animal welfare volunteers and a pet shop owner in Kodigehalli. Both parties filed complaints.

Raju, the owner of Flying Colour Fish Aquarium, said a fortnight ago, Harish and Ambika, calming to be from Prani Daya Sangha, inspected their shop.

They complained their pet dog was not taken care of and said they would inspect the shop again.

On July 1, the duo visited again, and said they would seize the animals. Raju’s wife asked them to show IDs.

This resulted in both parties roughing up each other. Ambika called up senior officials from the animal welfare board while the family called the police.

The police, BBMP officials, Compassion Unlimited Plus Action and Prani Daya Sangha arrived and seized the animals.