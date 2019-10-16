Petrol bunk staff nab thief

A petrol bunk staff caught a thief who stole Rs 6.4 lakh from the office with his associates after diverting the attention of the employee.

Police identified the accused as Alex Dhanpal. They are hunting for five of his associates who escaped with the money.

The incident happened on Monday at the Tallam Petrol Bunk on Mysore Road when bunk manager Babu D N was counting cash. A man approached the office and said money was lying down near the office.

Suspecting that the money could have been blown away in the breeze, Babu went to check and picked up the notes he found. Returning to the office though, Babu found Rs 6.4 lakh kept as a bundle on the table was missing. He noticed five suspicious-looking men walking away from the bunk and alerted the staff who chased and nabbed one of them.

They thrashed the thief they caught before handing him to the police, but his associates fled with Rs 6.4 lakh money stolen from the bunk. Babu filed a complaint with the Chamarajpet police.