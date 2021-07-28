PG medical student found murdered in Bengaluru, cops suspect love angle

A 30-year-old postgraduate medical student was found dead with stab wounds close to the railway track between Vijinapura and Kasturinagar near B Channasandra in eastern Bengaluru.

Sultanpalya resident Syed Umaid Ahmed was found naked with stab wounds to his groin. Ahmed was studying MD at a private college in Hubballi.

A passerby noticed the body lying close to the track and informed the railway police. Ahmed’s killers had stabbed his neck, besides ripping his groin.

From preliminary investigations, police suspect the murder may have happened over a love affair, although they are probing all possible angles.

Police identified Ahmed from the Aadhaar card found in the blood-soaked clothes dumped metres away from the body. Police contacted his parents and informed them of the murder.

Ahmed’s parents said he came home for Bakrid. He spent two more days with his parents after the festival and left on Saturday, saying he was returning to Hubballi. They last spoke to him Sunday morning.

When his father called, Ahmed told him he had reached Hubballi. Two hours later though, his parents could not reach his phone which was switched off.

At first, they thought Ahmed was resting after the journey. But they began to worry when his phone was not turned on till Sunday late night. They learnt about his murder before they approached the police and his college management.

Baiyappanahalli railway police have taken up a murder case. An investigating officer said they picked up some clues on the killers.

They are investigating why Ahmed lied to his parents and who he met after leaving home. Ahmed’s parents told police that he left in a hurry. Police believe the murder is the result of a love affair based on circumstantial evidence.