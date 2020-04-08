PG owners complain against landlords over rent

HM Chaithanya Swamy
  • Apr 08 2020, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 01:59 ist
Representative image

Five people running paying guest accommodations in Marathahalli have complained that landlords are forcing them to pay rent for the month.

Just last week, top cop Bhaskar Rao had asked owners of both commercial and residential buildings not to force their tenants to pay rent, including those who rented buildings to run PG accommodations. 

Marathahalli police said they have taken up separate cases against the building owners on Sunday under the provision of IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant) and a few sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The police said Debasish Sahoo, owner of Jaga Baliya Odia PG, filed a complaint against Srivastav. Balaji Chandulal, a PG owner at Munnekolal, complained against Prakash.

K Sivasankara Reddy, who owns Reddy Gents PG, filed a case against Ananta Kumar, while B Sree Charan, who owns a PG at Marathahalli, lodged a complaint against Venu Gopal. Tharun Patil, owner of a PG near the Tulasi theater in Marathahalli, complained against the building owner, Gajendra R.

The Marathahalli police said they summoned the owners and told them not to force the tenants to pay the rent during the coronavirus crises. The owners have agreed to follow the police order. A senior police officer warned strict action against landlords who demand or harass their tenants for rent.

