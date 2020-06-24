Phone call from Kolkata reveals murder in Bengaluru

Residents of Brigade Metropolis apartment on Monday evening found the remains of 35-year-old Shilpi Agarwal who was murdered in her flat on Sunday allegedly by her estranged husband Amit.

Amit (42) then flew to Kolkata and allegedly murdered his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania (65) before killing himself. He had left a note near Shilpi’s body in which he had claimed that he killed her over relationship issues. Another note, with a similar narrative, was found from his possession by Kolkata police.

A complaint filed by Rajanna (47), the estate manager of Brigade Metropolis, stated that Shilpi lived in flat number 1503 on the apartment’s 15th floor.

Around 8 pm on Monday, a call came to the apartment’s helpline from the occupant of flat 1504, saying Kolkata police had called and asked him to check if someone was dead in flat 1503.

The neighbour had knocked on Shilpi’s door and got no response. Rajanna immediately alerted the apartment’s security officer and the association committee members. They rushed to the spot since there was no response from Shilpi.

They called Ali, a spare keymaker, who broke the lock. On entering the flat, they found Shilpi hunkered on the kitchen floor and resting on the wall. They went close and learnt she was dead.

Having been alerted by the residents, Mahadevapura police rushed to the spot and discovered Amit’s note. Police, who discovered that Amit had smothered Shilpi, have taken up a murder case based on Rajanna’s complaint.

Police also did not find signs of forced entry in the flat, while utensils in the kitchen had been scattered around on the floor. It appeared as if Shilpi was resisting Amit’s attempt to smother her.

Estranged Shilpi had been living separately from her husband for the past two years and had applied for divorce. Both Amit and Shilpi were chartered accountants. A police officer said Amit came to see his 10-year-old son in Shilpi’s custody once in two months. On June 21, he flew to

Kolkata with his son and left him at his brother’s place before confronting his parents-in-law.

Amit’s father-in-law Subhas Dhandhania (70) told Phoolbagan police in Kolkata that Amit came to their house around 5.30 pm on June 21 and

got into an argument with them. In a fit of rage, he drew a gun and shot his wife Lalita.

Subhas somehow managed to run out of the flat and alerted the police. By the time the cops arrived at Subhas’ place, Amit had also killed himself.

An investigating officer said: “We’re waiting for (Shilpi’s) family members to arrive in Bengaluru for further procedures. We contacted them over the phone, and they requested that they come and give their statement.”