Pickpockets who stole gold on Avenue Road caught

Police have tracked down a three-member gang that picked the pocket of a goldsmith walking on the busy Avenue Road carrying 92 grams of gold jewellery weeks ago.

On the evening of December 21, Shaikh Habibullah collected a gold chain, necklace and earrings from a jeweller, put them all in a small box, stuffed it in his pocket and headed to Avenue Road to get the jewellery hallmarked.

But just a few minutes later, he realised that someone had picked his pocket and stolen the jewellery box. He straightaway lodged a complaint at the City Market police station.

Police registered a case of theft and reviewed CCTV footage. Before long, they had clues about the suspects and hunted them down.

The suspects are Syed Baba Jaan, Kaleem Khan and Suresh. The gang had melted the stolen jewellery and sold it off so that it was impossible to identify it even if the police caught them. Police are investigating if the trio committed similar offences previously.

