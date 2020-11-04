PIL against online betting at Bangalore Turf Club

A PIL petition has been filed in the high court against the state government’s decision to permit online betting on horse racing at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC).

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered issuing a notice to the government, directing it to place on record the statutory provision under which online betting was permitted.

The petition has been filed by C Gopal, a Bengalurean, who challenged the order passed by the chief minister on June 29, 2020, allowing the BTC to conduct online betting. The petitioner contended that the chief minister had approved the BTC’s proposal with the sole intention of profits to the exchequer without looking into its repercussions on society.

The petitioner cited a report by the Law Commission of India, which concluded that gambling was a social evil that has been looked down upon by society.

According to the petitioner, racing is limited to metropolitan cities but with permission granted to online betting, it will sneak into rural areas. The government has banned online lottery and all kinds of lotteries in 2007.

“The public at large, who are not aware or had knowledge of gambling/betting in horse race, now will gain knowledge of the same and would bet in (the) horse race by using the app to be developed by the BTC,” the petitioner said.

When the government advocate orally responded that betting at the BTC is allowed, the court asked him to clarify whether any statutory provision exists under which the online betting is permitted.