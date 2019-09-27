Pistol, ammunition found on railway track

In a suspected case of the illegal arms trade, the Bengaluru rural railway police found a pistol and ammunition from Chikkabanavara railway station on September 25.

The police said gangman Murali, while cleaning the track at the station, around 12.30 pm on September 25, found a pistol and informed the station master. After visiting the spot, the police found a 0.9 mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition. They suspect that the pistol and the ammunition, part of the illegal arms trade, might have slipped from the train during transportation.

Dr M B Boralingaiah, superintendent of police (railways), said the pistol was countrymade but looked like an outdated model. The track was not used for a very long time. We found all nine bullets inside the pistol. Investigations are on to find out who was transporting it and examining the make and other things, he said.

The police suspect illegal arms trade and have registered a case.