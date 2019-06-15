Plaints cross 28K, but SIT to probe loss of principal

Though the complaints on the IMA beleaguer have crossed 28,000 in number by Friday, SIT sources said the number of actual complaints could come down drastically as they are going to consider investigating only for those investors who lost their principal amount.

As the company started in 2006 and the number of investors grew in the course of time, many of them had taken back their principal they had invested in returns and had filed complaints on the money that the company promised as their profits, said sources.

The SIT categorically said they would consider complaints only of investors who had recently invested months before Ramzan and had lost their principal amounts.

A senior official said, for example, if one had invested Rs 1 lakh in 2016, by the time the scam broke out, the investor could have earned more than a lakh, and such complaints would not be entertained.

“We have also cases where investments were made, and when the returns came, they were again reinvested into the scheme for higher profits. We are taking legal opinion whether or not to consider such cases,” said SP ranked official.

The official said: “It may look like nearly 30,000 victims were cheated of more than Rs 1,500 crore. But the actual magnitude of scam could come down to Rs 200 to 300 crore.”

The SIT, which had arrested IMA’s seven directors, is contemplating to forfeiture their properties along with Mohammed Mansoor Khan’s if they find that the directors had an intent to cheat.

However, during interrogation, the directors told SIT that they were only nominal directors, and all decisions were made by Mansoor Khan, who had fled to Dubai on June 8, three days after Ramzan. The SIT has confirmed his flee to Dubai by his passport and the air ticket which proves he has left the country.

The SIT team, on Thursday, detained Mohammed Iqbal, a chartered accountant and auditor with the IMA Group. The sleuths are going through the audits and transactions simultaneously while accepting complaints from the victims.