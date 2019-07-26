Plumber dies of electrocution

A 49-year-old plumber died of electrocution while working in an under-construction building in Amarjyothi Layout near Sanjay Nagar on Wednesday.

Deceased N Shivakumar alias Shiva Reddy was a resident of Kodigehalli. He was working at an under-construction building owned by one Pillappa when the incident happened. Shivakumar is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

On Wednesday evening, Shivakumar was rolling up the electric wires in the building and did not notice a live wire. He accidentally touched it and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to M S Ramaiah Hospital but was declared brought dead.

Anil Kumar Reddy, son of the deceased, filed a complaint against Pillappa and contractor Manjunath for not providing safety equipment to workers. They were booked for negligence.

According to Shivakumar's son, his father was working with Manjunath for the past six to seven years. Around 7.10 pm, he was informed about the death by Shaktivelu, a person who worked along with his father.