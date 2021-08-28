POCSO-accused basketball coach roams free

Over 20 girls have braved conditioned fears to reveal the identity and modus operandi of an alleged sexual predator.

Two FIRs were filed under the POCSO Act against Pramodh Kumar in September 2020. Since then, the basketball coach has been kept behind bars for a month and subsequently released on bail.

The police, as of Thursday, were unable to divulge the details of the terms of his release, and are unsure of his whereabouts at this moment.

In the interim, the Karnataka State Basketball Association offered that the former state coach will not oversee any coaching roles, and the sports organisation he helped kickstart has fired him from their roster.

Even as the case trundles, more survivors surfaced to reveal sexual abuse meted out over the course of a decade and more.

“…he pushed me onto the sofa after closing the door,” says one of the survivors. “He forced me to go to his place in the guise of applying ointment to some bruises. He ensured his mother and wife were not home. He rubbed coconut oil on my thighs and his hands kept going higher.”

“He insisted I take a shower and take a nap in his room and said ‘nobody is coming anytime soon’. I was shivering,” she adds.

Having started off as a coach at a couple of reputable colleges, he took charge of a club in despair and roped in talented basketball players. He spoke well, dressed better, and befriended the parents to a point where he was a frequent guest at their homes. As the profile of the club improved, his moral compass allegedly lost all direction.

“In a one-on-one practice, I was doing a move with my back against him. He got hard. I stepped away but he pulled me back. I was disgusted,” said a survivor, who was 14 at the time. “Another time, he touched me between my thighs and reached over my chest. I ran away. Later I found out I wasn’t the only one.”