Police arrest 5 more in JP Nagar murder case

The city police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of gangster Manjunath alias Thamma Manja and Varun Reddy in JP Nagar last Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Vajramuni (37) a resident of KS Layout, Yogesh (34), Lokesh (31), Kiran (31), and Druvakumar (33), all residents of Ramakrishnanagar on Kanakapura Main Road and associates of the deceased Manjunatha. Lethal weapons were seized from the accused.

On receiving credible information that the five were waiting to kill the people involved in Manjunath's murder, Kumarswamy Layout Police swung into action and arrested the men on Kanakapura Main Road.

Following the murder, the police managed to arrest three persons while four others were absconding.

A senior police officer said the five associates of Manjunath somehow got information about the four absconding accused and were waiting to kill them.

The accused were produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.