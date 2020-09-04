Police arrest trio from Kadapa who possessed Rs 65 lakh unaccounted money

The City Market police have arrested three people hailing from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 65 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Dastagir (41), Kiran Kumar (30), and Mastan (30). Dastagir and Kumar claimed to the police that they are into the gold jewellery business, while Mastan is a driver.

Night patrolling police spotted the trio standing next to an MUV around 2 am. They had put a jack-rod into one of the tyres and were waiting there.

When the police inquired, the trio told them they had come from Kadapa and their tyre was punctured. The beat policemen checked the tyre and found it was not punctured.

As the police asked about the bag inside the MUV, the trio offered Rs 5,000 and told the officers to leave them alone. The constable called police inspector B G Kumarswamy, who came to the spot from his residence and questioned the trio.

They gave him different answers. They claimed they had Rs 20 lakh in the bag. But when the police took them to the police station and counted the cash, it amounted to Rs 65 lakh. There were 18 bundles of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, and two bundles of Rs 2,000 denomination, totalling Rs 10 lakh.

Further investigation revealed that the trio had brought the unaccounted money to buy gold in the black market. They confessed that they had already bought gold from the black market for their jewellery shop in Kadapa.

“We have doubts about their confession as one of them had no knowledge about the gold business. So, a team will be dispatched to Kadapa for verification,” said an investigating officer.