Police bust five-member IPL betting syndicate in Bengaluru

Indiranagar police on Tuesday arrested five organisers of online betting for the ongoing IPL tournament.
Nayeem Ameer Jan (44), Subbaiah (40), Farooq (48), Ajaz (48) and Alexander (24) were snapped up when they were busy collecting bets from punters near the BDA Complex. Police seized Rs 56,000 and five mobile phones from the accused for further investigation.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the five ran the betting racket on behalf of a bookie identified only as E5 and received bets following his directions.
DCP (East) D Sharanappa said the police sent out a team following a tipoff about the accused receiving bets and arrested them.
'Pandemic could push 115 million into extreme poverty'
How many Americans can afford Trump's Covid treatment?
Are hospitals ready for Covid-19’s second wave?
What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me
US teen wins Guinness for longest female legs
Over 1 cr kids forced to work as Covid-19 batters India
Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record