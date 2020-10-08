Police bust five-member IPL betting syndicate in Bengaluru

Police bust 5-member IPL betting syndicate in Bengaluru

Indiranagar police on Tuesday arrested five organisers of online betting for the ongoing IPL tournament.

Nayeem Ameer Jan (44), Subbaiah (40), Farooq (48), Ajaz (48) and Alexander (24) were snapped up when they were busy collecting bets from punters near the BDA Complex. Police seized Rs 56,000 and five mobile phones from the accused for further investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the five ran the betting racket on behalf of a bookie identified only as E5 and received bets following his directions.

DCP (East) D Sharanappa said the police sent out a team following a tipoff about the accused receiving bets and arrested them.

