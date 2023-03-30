Police complaint over Rs 25L fraud in BSNL credit co-op in Bengaluru

A fraud to the tune of Rs 25.6 lakh has been alleged in the BSNL Employees’ Credit Cooperative Society Limited.

The president of the society filed a police complaint against the secretary of the society and his father, accusing them of siphoning off money from different accounts.

Chandrappa told the Vidhana Soudha police that the society had 525 members and its main objective was to issue loans to the needy members.

R Hemanth Kumar has been the secretary of the society for the last 12 years. He verifies loan applications and sends them to the committee for approval.

In the last year, 16 members applied for loans. Instead of crediting the loan to their bank accounts, Kumar allegedly transferred the money to five other bank accounts.

When the president and others questioned Kumar and his father, they didn’t get a proper response, as per the complaint.

Police have taken up a case of cheating and abetment to offence. They will issue a notice to Kumar and his father and question them.