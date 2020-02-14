Police constable suspended for manhandling hotel employee

A police constable has been suspended for manhandling hotel staff while demanding bribe.

A video of constable manhandling the staff and demanding 'hafta' along with a home guard went viral three days ago. The suspended constable, identified as Sanjeev R Walikar, is attached to the Puttenahalli police station of South Division. Girish, a home guard, has been dismissed from the service based on police recommendation.

After the hotel cashier, Abhishek, complained against Walikar for misbehaving with him and other staff on February 10, an inquiry was ordered by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Sepat Katoch. She had directed the assistant commissioner of police of Subramanyapura sub-division to file a report on the incident. She confirmed the suspension based on the preliminary findings by the ACP.

According to Abhishek, Waliker had visited their hotel around 8 pm allegedly demanding bribe. Abhishek refused to pay him. Waliker returned to the hotel with Girish around 10.30 pm and forced to shut the hotel. He called out Abhishek from the cash counter and manhandled him.

An officer from Puttenahalli police station said: "Waliker will be under suspension till further orders. Girish was dismissed based on our report to the senior officers of home guards."