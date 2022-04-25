Police finally register FIR over assistant professor exam paper leak

Police have finally registered an FIR on the leak of the geography question paper in the assistant professor exam held last month.

The Malleswaram police filed the FIR on April 22, two weeks after a group of candidates complained to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which had conducted the exam for the recruitment of assistant professors in government degree colleges.

The candidates had provided “proof” of the paper leak and sought an inquiry.

Also Read | Asst professor exam paper 'leaked', candidates petition KEA

The KEA initially dilly-dallied about the complaint, saying the exam was held a month earlier. It was only later that its executive director Ramya S filed a complaint with the police. The FIR is based on the KEA official’s complaint.

Sources in the police told DH that one of the main suspects, who had allegedly received and leaked the question paper on instant messaging service Snapchat 30 minutes before the exam, had been taken into custody.

According to the FIR, the geography paper was leaked around 8.30 am, half an hour before the exam began on March 14.

One of the candidates who had filed the complaint with the KEA said: “We have submitted all the proof that we could get. We hope to get justice.”

Two days before the FIR was registered, a social activist petitioned the chief minister demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Separately, Congress leader Siddaramaiah also wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanding an inquiry into the matter.

Check out latest DH videos here