Police fire at rowdy who attacked constable

City police fired at a rowdy who attacked a constable in Cottonpet.

There was a non-bailable warrant against Sunil, who's been absconding, involved in more than 14 cases including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

Chamarajpet police shot at Sunil's left leg, after he attacked a police party in an escape bid. He was later rushed to the Victoria Hospital along with an injured constable.

Police said Sunil tried to rob Sait, a businessman, back in June. Sunil stabbed Sait after the latter refused to give him money. A complaint was registered and a separate team was formed to nab Sunil.

Upon a tip-off that Sunil was seen around the Veterinary Hospital near Cottonpet, Chamarajpet inspector Kumaraswamy rushed there along with his staff around 12.45 am on Monday.

As constable Chandrashekar Patil tried to get a hold, Sunil attacked him with a dagger. The inspector fired in the air, warning Sunil. But he tried to attack the police again. He was then fired at. Sunil was arrested by the central crime branch recently and sent to jail. On bail, he started indulging in crimes.