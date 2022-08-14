Police flag down duo driving in 'stolen' SUV

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 14 2022, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 02:49 ist

Two persons driving an SUV, bearing a Delhi registration number, were caught by the Ashok Nagar police recently. The duo, who were spotted near Jasmadevi Mandira in Austin Town, behaved suspiciously when police asked them to produce vehicle documents. Further questioning by the police led to a suspicion that the vehicle might be stolen. The duo were taken immediately into custody. 

Harichandra, assistant sub-inspector of police attached to Ashok Nagar police station, filed a complaint against the two identified as Ayaz Pasha, 33, of Padarayanapura and Mateenavuddin, 32, of Kasturba Nagar. 

The police flagged down the vehicle after receiving specific information about the duo loitering in the SUV near Jasmadevi Mandir on Khan Bahadur Abdul Rehman (KBAR) Road well past midnight. A police team rushed to the spot and found a vehicle parked near Jasmadevi Mandir. Their suspicious behaviour led to the police checking the vehicles and seeking relevant documents. 

A theft case has been registered and police is investigating.

