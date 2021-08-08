Police hunt for car driver who mowed down auto driver, 2 passengers

Police are hunting for a car driver who caused the death of three people after crashing into a toppled auto-rickshaw in northern Bengaluru on Friday.

An auto toppled on Bagalur-Budigere Road at 5.05 pm after its driver lost control of it. Before the driver and the three passengers could deboard, a car came at high speed and collided head-on with the toppled auto.

The collision not only mangled the auto but also crushed the auto driver and two of the passengers. As eyewitnesses rushed to the rescue of the injured, the car passengers abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The auto driver, Kiran Kumar, 26, and two passengers — Anwar Hussain, 28, and Rahul, 21, both from West Bengal — succumbed to the injuries. The fourth passenger, a Budigere resident named Vasappa, 28, escaped with minor injuries and was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

The auto was heading from Budigere to Bagalur while the car was moving in the opposite direction.

The jurisdictional Chikkajala traffic police have seized the abandoned car and taken the details of its owner from the RTO. They are looking out for the driver. CCTV footage has confirmed that the car driver was speeding.

The auto driver's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem while the police are waiting for the families of Hussain and Rahul to come down to Bengaluru to conduct the formalities. The deceased men were labourers.