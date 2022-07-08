Police inspector suspended for not registering FIR in extortion case

An inspector attached with Kalasipalya police station has been suspended by the commissioner of police, C H Pratap Reddy, for allegedly not registering an FIR in a case of extortion of a businessman.

The tainted officer is Chetan Kumar M L. Businessman Muyeez Ahmed, 37, a resident of H Siddaiah Road, was threatened and an extortion demand was raised by a group of rowdies, including one lodged in Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara.

After being repeatedly threatened by the rowdies, Ahmed approached Kalasipalya police to lodge a complaint but the police registered a non cognizable register (NCR) instead of an FIR. Hence, the rowdies continued to issue death threats to Ahmed. Ahmed complained to the DGP Prisons a few days ago explaining how a rowdy identified as Bombay Saleem lodged in prison was making extortion calls to him.

The DGP Prisons forwarded his complaint to the Commissioner of Police. Reddy had asked the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to conduct an inquiry into the complaint and file a report.

CCB officials found that inspector Chetan had not registered despite the victim filing a complaint. CCB officials got the FIR registered against seven persons at Kalasipalya police station on June 24, under the charges of extortion, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. Based on the report filed by CCB, Reddy on Wednesday suspended him for the dereliction of discharging his duty and not taking action against the rowdies.

On the other hand, CCB officials have arrested four people in the case including Bombay Saleem. He was taken into custody on a body warrant. The other accused in the case are Abdul Jafar, Shooter Khadim, Imran, Bombay Riyaz, Kadeer and Ali.

They are making efforts to nab the other three persons involved in the case. A departmental inquiry has been initiated to find out if Chetan had taken money from the accused. Bombay Saleem was lodged in Dharwad prison when he made the alleged extortion call.