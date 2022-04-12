Police nab burglar who struck at neighbour's house

A tight vigil around a pawnbroker’s shop helped the police nab a habitual burglar who had struck a neighbour’s house recently.

Officers from the KG Halli police station got suspicious when they noticed Akram Nazeer Pasha, 38, loitering near a pawnbroker’s shop in Venkateshpura, East Bengaluru, on April 10.

They took him to the police station for questioning and he confessed to trying to sell a stolen gold chain.

According to police, Pasha had burgled the house of his neighbour, who lives on the first floor of the same building in Venkateshpura. Pasha used a duplicate key to sneak in and decamped with Rs 9 lakh worth of gold jewellery — two necklaces, three chains and earrings.

Police have recovered all the stolen jewellery and are in the process of handing it over to the owner.

Police said Pasha was “incorrigible”—every time he gets bail, he goes back to the old ways.

